Advertisement

“Thirteen Mile Fire” shuts down highway near Glendive

Montana's fire dashboard calls it the Thirteen Mile Fire, saying it started about 3:00 p.m....
Montana's fire dashboard calls it the Thirteen Mile Fire, saying it started about 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon and had burned 90 acres by 5:40 p.m.(West Glendive Fire Department)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDIVE, Mont. - A fire north of Glendive shut down Highway 16 Monday evening.

Around 5:00 p.m. MST, the West Glendive Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that there is absolutely no traffic allowed on the highway. An update at about 7 p.m. indicated one lane was reopened.

That post also showed pictures of the flames, saying traffic is a hazard in the area and crews are still battling the flames. Montana’s fire dashboard calls it the Thirteen Mile Fire, saying it started about 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon and had burned 90 acres by 5:40 p.m.

Your News Leader will update this story as more information comes in.

Montana's fire dashboard calls it the Thirteen Mile Fire, saying it started about 3:00 p.m....
Montana's fire dashboard calls it the Thirteen Mile Fire, saying it started about 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon and had burned 90 acres by 5:40 p.m.(West Glendive Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 11 BNSF railway cars derailed outside Bismarck Sunday afternoon.
BNSF train derails near Bismarck
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Bismarck Expressway Crash
Three people in the hospital after Bismarck Expressway crash
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Recapping day 5 of the Chad Isaak trial

Latest News

Chad Isaak Trial Day 6
Medical examiner testifies on day six of Chad Isaak trial
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors
Input survey
Turtle Mountain School District consults community on use of funding
North Dakota- Canada border
U.S. travelers allowed into Canada, more than a year later