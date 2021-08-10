“Thirteen Mile Fire” shuts down highway near Glendive
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDIVE, Mont. - A fire north of Glendive shut down Highway 16 Monday evening.
Around 5:00 p.m. MST, the West Glendive Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that there is absolutely no traffic allowed on the highway. An update at about 7 p.m. indicated one lane was reopened.
That post also showed pictures of the flames, saying traffic is a hazard in the area and crews are still battling the flames. Montana’s fire dashboard calls it the Thirteen Mile Fire, saying it started about 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon and had burned 90 acres by 5:40 p.m.
Your News Leader will update this story as more information comes in.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.