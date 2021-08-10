Advertisement

TGU schools prepare for upcoming year

Desks(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOWNER, N.D. – Last week, Your News Leader told you about the plans for the upcoming semester for schools in Minot and Velva.

Now we continue our back-to-school coverage with the Towner-Granville-Upham School District.

TGU schools last year featured many new policies to prevent the spread of COVID, but this year they will look more like past semesters.

“This year, our board has elected to return to as normal as possible,” said TGU Superintendent Erik Sveet.

While policies are going back to usual, there is some new technology to get out updates to TGU students and parents.

“The app will be our TGU app which will have all of our district information as well as notifications for parents,” said TGU Elementary Principal Nicole Hildenbrand.

The first day is scheduled for Aug. 18, and staff said they can’t wait to see students at the upcoming open house.

“We do have our open house on the 16th which is kind of an evening for people to come through and look at our facilities and get together to talk to teachers,” said Sveet.

Roughly 300 students are enrolled in the TGU district.

View the complete back-to-school plan click here.

