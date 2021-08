TOWNER, N.D. – The Towner-Granville-Upham school district is hiring for multiple positions ahead of the school year.

Open positions include bus drivers, shuttle drivers, substitute teachers, part-time dishwashers and custodians.

Anyone interested should email the applications to superintendent Erik Sveet at: erik.sveet@k12.nd.us.

