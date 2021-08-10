Advertisement

Senator Cramer introduces bill against mask and vaccine mandates

By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), along with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), have introduced legislation that would ban mask and vaccine mandates across the country.

The No Mask Mandates Act would end President Joe Biden’s Executive Order regarding masks on public property, it would also end the CDC’s mask requirement for transportation. The No Vaccine Mandates Act would make it unlawful to require a COVID-19 vaccination without first obtaining the patient’s consent.

“Americans are self-governed people who have more than enough information available to them on how to talk to their doctor and figure out what is best for themselves and their families,” said Cramer.

The bill also states that it protects parents’ rights by requiring legal guardian’s permission for anyone under 18 years old requesting a vaccine.

