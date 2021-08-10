Advertisement

Quality is important when shopping for band and orchestra

By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve ever had a music student, you know instruments can be expensive. As new students join band and orchestra, it might be tempting to spend less on instruments at big online retailers, but it’s important to shop local to get the right instrument for your child this year.

Like most things, it’s cheaper to buy musical instruments on Amazon than it is to buy them locally. But experts urge caution in doing so because cheaper instruments tend to be poorly made, which can be harmful to a student’s development.

“It’s so important for the success of young musicians. A young musician doesn’t know that there’s a problem with the instrument, they assume the problem is with themselves. And that creates a little heartache in failure. Our big thing, in such a close tie with music education, is that we want to set kids up with a proper instrument that’s going to set them up with real success,” said Arnold Jordan, store manager at Eckroth Music.

Instruments are cheaper on Amazon because they’re mass-produced and use inexpensive materials. According to experts at Eckroth Music, they can’t be fixed at local music stores because the parts aren’t under warranty and don’t exist to be replaced.

By contrast, local stores have high-quality instruments that will break less frequently. Jordan showed Your News Leader a flute bought from an online retailer: it is difficult to assemble: “This is supposed to be a snug fit, so for it to just slip like that, we’re leaking air and it’s not really playable. Furthermore, the lower joint actually doesn’t go on at all, so there’s no fitting it at all.”

Another advantage to shopping for instruments locally? The community that comes with it.

“We’re gonna let you try out the instruments, we’re not just gonna stick it in your hand and say good luck, we’re going to show you how to make a sound on the trumpet, how to make a sound on the clarinet. You might realize, hey, I can’t do that. And that’s OK, but you’re gonna realize, that’s not the instrument for me, and when kids love the instrument they have, they stay in band longer,” said Hannah Carlson, marketing coordinator at Eckroth Music.

If the price tag seems a little intimidating, Eckroth has solutions. They have payment plans and rental programs available.

Another solution to finding a high-quality instrument for your young musician is to check with their band teacher to see if there are instruments available to rent through the school. For more information about instruments and rental programs, visit eckroth.com.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
LIVE: Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Medical Examiner Doctor William Massello III and Chad Isaak
Medical examiner testifies on day six of Chad Isaak trial
At least 11 BNSF railway cars derailed outside Bismarck Sunday afternoon.
BNSF train derails near Bismarck

Latest News

Back to school
Williston Basin School District’s return to Learning Committee discusses upcoming school year
Bismarck 15′s reflect on road ahead and World Series appearance
Bismarck 15′s reflect on road ahead and World Series appearance
Minot reacts to state liquor law changes
Minot reacts to state liquor law changes
Quality is important when shopping for band and orchestra
Quality is important when shopping for band and orchestra