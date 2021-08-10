Quality is important when shopping for band and orchestra

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve ever had a music student, you know instruments can be expensive. As new students join band and orchestra, it might be tempting to spend less on instruments at big online retailers, but it’s important to shop local to get the right instrument for your child this year.

Like most things, it’s cheaper to buy musical instruments on Amazon than it is to buy them locally. But experts urge caution in doing so because cheaper instruments tend to be poorly made, which can be harmful to a student’s development.

“It’s so important for the success of young musicians. A young musician doesn’t know that there’s a problem with the instrument, they assume the problem is with themselves. And that creates a little heartache in failure. Our big thing, in such a close tie with music education, is that we want to set kids up with a proper instrument that’s going to set them up with real success,” said Arnold Jordan, store manager at Eckroth Music.

Instruments are cheaper on Amazon because they’re mass-produced and use inexpensive materials. According to experts at Eckroth Music, they can’t be fixed at local music stores because the parts aren’t under warranty and don’t exist to be replaced.

By contrast, local stores have high-quality instruments that will break less frequently. Jordan showed Your News Leader a flute bought from an online retailer: it is difficult to assemble: “This is supposed to be a snug fit, so for it to just slip like that, we’re leaking air and it’s not really playable. Furthermore, the lower joint actually doesn’t go on at all, so there’s no fitting it at all.”

Another advantage to shopping for instruments locally? The community that comes with it.

“We’re gonna let you try out the instruments, we’re not just gonna stick it in your hand and say good luck, we’re going to show you how to make a sound on the trumpet, how to make a sound on the clarinet. You might realize, hey, I can’t do that. And that’s OK, but you’re gonna realize, that’s not the instrument for me, and when kids love the instrument they have, they stay in band longer,” said Hannah Carlson, marketing coordinator at Eckroth Music.

If the price tag seems a little intimidating, Eckroth has solutions. They have payment plans and rental programs available.

Another solution to finding a high-quality instrument for your young musician is to check with their band teacher to see if there are instruments available to rent through the school. For more information about instruments and rental programs, visit eckroth.com.

