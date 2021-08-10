Advertisement

Multiple Crews Continue to Work on Thirteen Mile Creek Fire near Glendive

Thirteen Mile Creek Fire
Thirteen Mile Creek Fire(West Glendive Fire Department)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDIVE, M.T. - Firefighters from across eastern Montana continue to battle flames north of Glendive.

The fire has been burning since Monday afternoon. Dawson County Emergency Manager Mary Jo Gehnert says lightning is presumed to be the cause. More than 50 firefighters were at the scene, including members from Sidney, Fairview and Wibaux. Gehnert says firefighters have a good line around the area, but the rough terrain and fuel will make it difficult for crews to extinguish.

“There’s a lot of coulees and ravines that are just hard to get down into in any kind of vehicle, so they are fighting it on the ground as best as they can. It’s been rough, it’s been a rough fire for them,” said Gehnert

No injuries or structural damage have been reported.

