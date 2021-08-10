Advertisement

MHA Nation working to vaccine students ahead of school year

(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FORT BERTHOLD RESERVATION, N.D. – The MHA Nation is continuing their no-nonsense approach in vaccinating residents, as they are now giving students the opportunity to get vaccinated before heading back to school.

The Elbowoods Memorial Health Center is hosting back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the districts from Tuesday until Aug. 25.

The first clinic is Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Parshall Boys & Girls Club for students 12 and older.

Preregistration online is encouraged for the clinics.

The full schedule with locations and times can be found online on the Elbowoods Memorial Health Center Facebook page here.

The next scheduled vaccine clinics are planned for Wednesday in Mandaree and Twin Buttes.

You can register for the Twin Buttes clinic online here and the other planned clinics here.

