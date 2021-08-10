Advertisement

Marauders softball head coach steps down for NCAA Division I opportunity

Steph Roan
Steph Roan(U-Mary)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - University of Mary Head Softball Coach Steph Roan has resigned from her position with the Marauders to take a new coaching job at an NCAA Division I school.

Roan took over the U-Mary program in 2018, leading the Marauders for three seasons, including an abbreviated 2020 where they started 12-9.

Roan is the 3rd consecutive Marauders head coach to leave for a D-I opportunity, and fourth in the previous five in the school’s NCAA era.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity that Dale Lennon gave me three years ago. Leading the UMary softball program has been a blessing and has opened up so many doors for my career. I would like to say thank you to all the players, coaches, fans, and boosters who have contributed to the program during my time at Mary,” said Roan.

The University has not released which school she’s headed to, and no corresponding coaching decision has been made.

