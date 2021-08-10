Legacy Football Looks to Continue Winning-Season Trend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The sounds of high school football are back in North Dakota, with all 4 divisions now underway in 2021.

A program out of 11AA, the Legacy Sabers are coming off a 4-3 season last year, and are keeping it simple to continue the positive yearly improvements.

“Just control what we can control. Worry about our attitude and worry about our effort, and we’ll let everything else shake out. It’s football. It’s exciting and we’re ready to go,” said Head Coach Chris Clements.

Legacy returns a large senior class, students who remember a 3-7 varsity team their freshman year. Two winning seasons later, this year is about teaching, and it starts from the top.

“You know we have the biggest senior class yet, we’re just trying to lead by example. Do things the right way, not the easy way,” said senior running back Draken Stugelmeyer.

Tuesday was day two of official football activity, but it’s still a lot of conditioning. However, Legacy had an intense summer training program away from the sport to help get them ready.

“Well it’s something that’s developed in the offseason. So these juniors and seniors have been working since school ended preparing for this season. So they know what they want, they’ve set goals for themselves, so they know what it’s going to take. It’s about what their mindset is going in,” said Clements.

The Sabers start their season in just over 2 weeks with an opening-night rematch with the Century Patriots on August 27.

