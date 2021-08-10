Advertisement

Legacy Football Looks to Continue Winning-Season Trend

Legacy Sabers logo
Legacy Sabers logo(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The sounds of high school football are back in North Dakota, with all 4 divisions now underway in 2021.

A program out of 11AA, the Legacy Sabers are coming off a 4-3 season last year, and are keeping it simple to continue the positive yearly improvements.

“Just control what we can control. Worry about our attitude and worry about our effort, and we’ll let everything else shake out. It’s football. It’s exciting and we’re ready to go,” said Head Coach Chris Clements.

Legacy returns a large senior class, students who remember a 3-7 varsity team their freshman year. Two winning seasons later, this year is about teaching, and it starts from the top.

“You know we have the biggest senior class yet, we’re just trying to lead by example. Do things the right way, not the easy way,” said senior running back Draken Stugelmeyer.

Tuesday was day two of official football activity, but it’s still a lot of conditioning. However, Legacy had an intense summer training program away from the sport to help get them ready.

“Well it’s something that’s developed in the offseason. So these juniors and seniors have been working since school ended preparing for this season. So they know what they want, they’ve set goals for themselves, so they know what it’s going to take. It’s about what their mindset is going in,” said Clements.

The Sabers start their season in just over 2 weeks with an opening-night rematch with the Century Patriots on August 27.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Medical Examiner Doctor William Massello III and Chad Isaak
Medical examiner testifies on day six of Chad Isaak trial
Ray Zajac talk about his food trailers parked at the Sioux Empire Fair.
North Dakota man uses fair-food to build successful business with son
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska

Latest News

Steph Roan
Marauders softball head coach steps down for NCAA Division I opportunity
Century Patriots football
Century football aims to rebuild on recent success
Marauder football team
Marauder football team opens camp looking to change recent history
Bismarck 15's
Bismarck 15′s reflect on road ahead and World Series appearance