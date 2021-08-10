How the Infrastructure Bill impacts North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, that means up to billions in improvements for each state.

The White House’s website breaks it down state-by-state, with how much money each could get for everything from road and bridgework to public transportation, electric vehicle chargers and broadband.

For up to 650,000 people it could mean work, as well as millions of jobs over the course of the next several years, despite the large price tag.

Here’s a breakdown of how the bill is expected to impact North Dakota:

The state is expected to receive $1.7 billion dollars for road and bridge repairs, which will also include $116 for public transportation.

$26 million is allocated for electric vehicle charging stations.

And at least $100 million will be given to the state for the use of improving its high-speed internet.

