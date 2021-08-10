Advertisement

Firearm intercepted Monday at Minot International Airport

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Officers with the TSA caught a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag Monday at Minot International Airport, according to TSA officials.

The agency said officers spotted the gun during an x-ray screening of the bag, at which point they immediately alerted Minot Police.

TSA said it issues civil penalties to travelers who bring guns to a checkpoint, and the typical first offense is $4,100.

Your News Leader is reaching out to Minot Police to learn if the traveler will face any charges.

The agency said passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked bagged, but only if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

