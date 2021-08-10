Drivers feel impact of rising fuel costs

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota drivers are seeing an increase at gas stations this summer as the average price of gas falls just two cents below the national average of $3.18.

Gas prices in the state have increased by more than three cents in the past week, making this year’s August gas prices the highest they have been in five years according to Gas Buddy.

“It’s pretty ridiculous. I don’t really have that bad of a commute, but my wife drives all the way to the base in her truck so it’s almost $50 a week, so it’s pretty bad,” said Axel Aceves, a Minot driver.

Living in a more rural state like North Dakota makes driving essential.

“There’s definitely a vehicle that I do drive that you notice it a lot more when you fill it up, when you start seeing those $80s and $90s, it makes you want to switch over to a littler vehicle sometimes,” said James Brugh, a driver from Minot.

However, relief may be coming soon as families go back to school and take fewer vacations.

“Usually in September, October time period, we start to see gasoline prices relax and they will stay lower throughout this winter season and then they will pick up again next spring,” said Eugene LaDoucer with AAA.

AAA contributes the increase in prices to shortage of labor on getting the gas up to areas and the increased summer travel.

South Dakota’s average price of gas is also up from last week to a total of $3.19.

Montana’s average is $3.29, according to Gas Buddy.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.