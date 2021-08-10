Crop spraying plane crashes Tuesday in Emmons County killing pilot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pilot died in a small engine plane crash Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m.

A crop spraying plane actively engaged in spraying struck a high voltage transmission line near Strasburg, ND causing disabling damage to the aircraft. The plane then crashed into a field near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 92nd Street SE.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the FAA with the assistance of the Emmons County Sheriff’s office.

