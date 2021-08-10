Child porn charges: FBI asks for any victims from North Dakota to come forward

BOUNDARY COUNTY, I.D. (Valley News Live) - The United States Department of Justice says a federal grand jury in Anchorage has returned an indictment charging a Conner County, Idaho man with sexually exploiting children and production of child pornography in Haines, Alaska. The FBI says Panagiotou-Scigliano may have had activity in North Dakota, and asks for any potential victims to come forward.

Court documents say 39-year-old Christopher Panagiotou-Scigliano coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography. Panagiotou-Scigliano is also charged in Idaho’s First Judicial District Court with the sexual abuse of multiple child victims.

In 2015, Panagiotou-Scigliano allegedly arranged for several of the children he had been grooming and abusing in Idaho to visit his farm in Hines, ID. When the children arrived Panagiotou-Scigliano allegedly continued grooming and sexually exploiting them by taking numerous sexually explicit images and videos of the victims.

Law Enforcement say they found images and videos of child sexual exploitation that appeared to have been downloaded from the internet. Panagiotou-Scigliano was taken into custody in Boundary County, Idaho, on July 23, 2021.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years imprisonment, and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. If the public has any further information regarding Panagiotou-Scigliano’s activities, you are asked to contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441.

