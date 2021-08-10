Bertha Axtman continues to lead Williston’s Blood Drive, 51 years later

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston’s blood drive is considered to be one of the most important drives for the state, providing a much-needed supply for cancer patients and area hospitals. Thanks to the work of its field general, 90-year-old Bertha Axtman, they’re able to bring in hundreds of donors during their two-day blood drives.

“That’s my goal, it’s to help the people, that’s my goal. It’s all I think about is how many people can we help at this drive,” said Axtman.

Axtman is the face of the Williston Blood Drive, playing a role in volunteering and organizing for more than 50 years. She worked her way up the ranks, eventually becoming a coordinator.

“For her to dedicate to something as important as this is amazing. She’s an amazing lady,” said donor Penny Slagle.

Playing a major role in the blood drive is personal for Axtman. She knows firsthand how important giving blood is because one of her brothers had leukemia. Axtman’s husband, Al worked alongside her for more than 20 years, before passing away in 2012.

“He helped me a lot, he always told me when he got sick, he said don’t give up the blood drive because it’s so important,” said Axtman.

One of the biggest selling points of Williston’s blood drives is the meals that come after. Donors are fans of Bertha’s “world-famous slushburgers.”

“The slushburgers are always excellent. I try not to eat before I come because I know I’m going to get a great slushburger,” said Slagle.

Blood Recruiter for Vitalant Teresa Johnson says she met Axtman about seven years ago and admits she was a little nervous to meet her. Over that period of time, Johnson says they have become close friends.

“It’s been such a blessing working with her and getting to know her. She’s truly a lifesaver,” said Johnson.

The pandemic kept Axtman away from coordinating, which was hard for her, Johnson, and their volunteers. Now she’s happy to be back and hopes to continue to coordinate Williston’s blood drive as long as her health allows it.

Axtman encourages that everyone make an appointment to donate blood and that she is always looking for more volunteers.

Contact Vitalant’s Minot office at 877-258-4825 for more details.

