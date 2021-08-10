Advertisement

‘Backpack Buddies’ program expanding in Minot ahead of school year

Child eating
Child eating(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Souris Valley United Way is expanding a program that provides food for students over the weekend.

Backpack buddies served hundreds of children in the Minot community.

“This program continues to be a need, and the community continues to respond to it,” said SVUW Executive Director Richard Berg.

Now they will be able to meet more needs by offering their services at Jim Hill Middle School.

“You almost wish that it wasn’t necessary, but it is so I’m glad that there is a program there to help children,” said longtime volunteer Bryan Obenchain.

The schools will help to identify who would benefit from the program.

“We really don’t know who those kids are, we just trust that they make those decisions based on their knowledge,” said Berg.

Leadership said donations raised by Marketplace Foods along with money donated by the community provide the food for the program.

For information on how to donate and what schools the program is offered at visit the Souris Valley United Way website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Medical Examiner Doctor William Massello III and Chad Isaak
Medical examiner testifies on day six of Chad Isaak trial
Ray Zajac talk about his food trailers parked at the Sioux Empire Fair.
North Dakota man uses fair-food to build successful business with son
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska

Latest News

Handgun intercepted at Minot Airport
Firearm intercepted Monday at Minot International Airport
Bismarck air quality index
Air quality in Bismarck improves
Ward County jail inmate accused of setting mattress on fire
Bertha Axtman
Bertha Axtman continues to lead Williston’s Blood Drive, 51 years later