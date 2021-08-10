‘Backpack Buddies’ program expanding in Minot ahead of school year

MINOT, N.D. – The Souris Valley United Way is expanding a program that provides food for students over the weekend.

Backpack buddies served hundreds of children in the Minot community.

“This program continues to be a need, and the community continues to respond to it,” said SVUW Executive Director Richard Berg.

Now they will be able to meet more needs by offering their services at Jim Hill Middle School.

“You almost wish that it wasn’t necessary, but it is so I’m glad that there is a program there to help children,” said longtime volunteer Bryan Obenchain.

The schools will help to identify who would benefit from the program.

“We really don’t know who those kids are, we just trust that they make those decisions based on their knowledge,” said Berg.

Leadership said donations raised by Marketplace Foods along with money donated by the community provide the food for the program.

For information on how to donate and what schools the program is offered at visit the Souris Valley United Way website.

