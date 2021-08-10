Air quality in Bismarck improves

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in over a month, air quality in Bismarck has returned to near its historical average. Any rating under 50 is classified as “good,” and this morning we registered a rating of 34. Experts say the news is welcome.

“It’s been a weight lifted, let’s put it that way. I just hope it continues, because I don’t think the fires are out, in short order. But I’m hoping that the pattern holds anyway. I was looking this morning at the smoke map and it sure seems like there’s still some stuff out there. I’m just hoping that it kinda stays out,” said Ryan Mills, head of the air quality division with the Department of Environmental Quality.

Air quality forecasting can be a bit unpredictable. Experts expect air quality will continue to fluctuate for the foreseeable future. In the meantime, they’re happy to celebrate today’s return to normalcy and hopes the trend continues.

