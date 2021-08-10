Advertisement

1,000th Wish

By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We tell our kids to dream big and that was the mission for Make-A-Wish North Dakota when the organization set out to help grant wishes to kids in need back in 1985.

This week, Make-A-Wish North Dakota made one of those dream come true by granting the one thousandth wish for a child in our state. It’s a big accomplishment and a great story.

We are welcoming Regional Director Amanda Godfread to North Dakota Today.

