Well Pad Fire in McKenzie County Extinguished Saturday

McKenzie County well pad fire
McKenzie County well pad fire(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - The well pad fire that has been burning for more than two weeks was extinguished this weekend.

The company in charge of the pad, Petro-Hunt, announced the fires were put out on Saturday evening. Three fires had been burning on the pad since July 22 and the first well was killed last Tuesday. With the fires out of the way, Petro-Hunt says it is working on cleaning up the release of oil that started the fire.

“The wells are killed and isolated and now we are in communication with different agencies to formulate a plan for the cleanup. We’re happy that there were no injuries and that it remained contained to the well pad,” said Beth Babb, general counsel for Petro-Hunt.

Lucas Graf with the U.S. Forest Service says multiple state and federal agencies are now monitoring the area for cleanup and to survey any possible impacts of the spill.

