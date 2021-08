DEBRECEN, HUNGARY (KFYR) - The USA under 19 women’s team was back in action on Sunday and was also back in the win column as they took down Australia 99 to 59 in round-robin play at the World Cup.

Lauren Ware would have 5 points and 5 rebounds in the victory.

Next up for the team, they’ll play Egypt on Tuesday at 1:30 PM.

