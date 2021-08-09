Update: 24 BNSF coal cars derail near Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It could be days before the BNSF railway track reopens after a train derailment just outside Bismarck Sunday. BNSF media relations now said 24 coal cars derailed with several on their sides.

They expect the cleanup to be completed within the next few days.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation. No one was injured.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.