UND becomes first participant in the Space Force’s University Partnership program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, the University of North Dakota became the first participant in the United States Space Force’s University Partnership program.

Chief of Space Operations General John Raymond met with UND President Andrew Armacost, Senator John Hoeven, and Senator Kevin Cramer at the school to sign the memorandum of understanding between the two organizations today.

According to releases from the senators, the Space Force will work with UND to recruit, educate, develop and retain a workforce. The program also provides students opportunities for education and research.

In a statement, Senator Hoeven said, “Our state will be helping in another critical way to secure our country’s interests in space. We’ve worked to build a premier aerospace and UAS industry in North Dakota, and time and again, we’ve been able to leverage that expertise at UND.”

Senator Cramer released a statement saying, “The University Partnership Program will give students in our state a chance to be on the frontlines of meeting the nation’s urgent space needs.”

