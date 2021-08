BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Bismarck Larks could only muster two runs on Sunday as they fell to Rochester Honkers 15 to 2.

Bismarck was led by Ben Teel who had a home run and two runs batted in.

The Larks will hit the road to face the Mankato Moon Dogs in a doubleheader Monday. First pitch of game one is set for 4 PM.

