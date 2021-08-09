Advertisement

Minot reacts to state liquor law changes

Alcohol sales
Alcohol sales(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – State law changes from the last legislative session went into effect on the first of the month. Your News Leader asked people around Minot about some of the changes.

Businesses that sell alcohol saw their time restrictions loosen up further this year being allowed to start sales at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

”I personally don’t think that would be good for our community, we’re still a pretty conservative community and Sundays should be reserved for family and faith,” said Lolly Gorze, Minot.

”Neither here nor there. People can wait until noon I feel like, but I wish it was still in the old days where it wasn’t for sale at all on Sundays,” said Tim Knutson, Minot.

This move was the latest since the blue laws were repealed.

Another change means businesses can allow minors to sit in the section of a restaurant where alcohol is opened and mixed.

It carries a few stipulations like they must be accompanied by an adult, can’t sit within three feet of the bar, and not after 10 p.m.

”So it’s not like we’re actually going into a bar, but if they’re selling food and that type of thing that’s neither here nor there either for me,” said Knutson.

”I think that should be the parent’s decision, so if the businesses do choose to make that rule I think parents have the ability to make the decision if it’s right for them or not,” said Gorze.

Another man that spoke off-camera said these changes are similar to laws already in effect in other states.

The city of Minot has one more reading for a new ordinance that will bring its codes up to speed with the state law changes.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 11 BNSF railway cars derailed outside Bismarck Sunday afternoon.
BNSF train derails near Bismarck
Bismarck Expressway Crash
Three people in the hospital after Bismarck Expressway crash
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Recapping day 5 of the Chad Isaak trial

Latest News

If you are looking for a way to fight back and give North Dakotans a better chance at a longer,...
Bismarck-Mandan Heart Walk
Chicken Wire Shadowbox
Chicken Wire Shadowbox
Severe thunderstorms on June 10
Burgum requests major disaster declaration for severe thunderstorms in early June
Cut fiber lines impact 9-1-1 access