Minot reacts to state liquor law changes

MINOT, N.D. – State law changes from the last legislative session went into effect on the first of the month. Your News Leader asked people around Minot about some of the changes.

Businesses that sell alcohol saw their time restrictions loosen up further this year being allowed to start sales at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

”I personally don’t think that would be good for our community, we’re still a pretty conservative community and Sundays should be reserved for family and faith,” said Lolly Gorze, Minot.

”Neither here nor there. People can wait until noon I feel like, but I wish it was still in the old days where it wasn’t for sale at all on Sundays,” said Tim Knutson, Minot.

This move was the latest since the blue laws were repealed.

Another change means businesses can allow minors to sit in the section of a restaurant where alcohol is opened and mixed.

It carries a few stipulations like they must be accompanied by an adult, can’t sit within three feet of the bar, and not after 10 p.m.

”So it’s not like we’re actually going into a bar, but if they’re selling food and that type of thing that’s neither here nor there either for me,” said Knutson.

”I think that should be the parent’s decision, so if the businesses do choose to make that rule I think parents have the ability to make the decision if it’s right for them or not,” said Gorze.

Another man that spoke off-camera said these changes are similar to laws already in effect in other states.

The city of Minot has one more reading for a new ordinance that will bring its codes up to speed with the state law changes.

