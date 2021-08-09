Advertisement

Minot Police to honor officer killed in the line of duty 100 years ago

Officer Leo S. Fahler honored
Officer Leo S. Fahler honored
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – This coming Thursday, the Minot community will come together to honor the memory of an officer killed in the line of duty 100 years ago.

Officer Leo S. Fahler was shot on Jan. 20, 1921 while arresting a whiskey smuggler and died the following day.

The city planned to honor Fahler in January but pushed it back due to COVID-19.

the ceremony will be Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. in the Minot Auditorium, room 201.

Fahler is the department’s most recent line-of-duty death.

The event is free and open to the public.

