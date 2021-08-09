Marauder football team opens camp looking to change recent history

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s essentially been two years since the UMary football team had a summer camp to get themselves ready for the regular season. But with all systems go for this upcoming year, the team returned to the practice field Monday morning.

A total of 110 players were taking part in drills and other various football activities for the Marauders. Forty-three of them are newcomers to the program this year.

Last time out it was a season to forget for UMary as they posted a 2-9 record.

But this year, the team feels something different is happening thanks to some much-needed depth that’s been added the last two years.

“Just the depth at every spot has helped us improve just the competitive side of things, the competitiveness in practices, even in the training. Then guys understanding how important special teams are. If they want to travel, be on the road, go play they’re going to have to find a spot on a unit,” said head coach Craig Bagnell.

One unit that Bagnell has his eyes on is the wide receiver group. He says he wishes they could throw two or three balls at a time with all the playmakers they have. One of which is former Bismarck century standout Luke Little.

“It’s a luxury for us. Having depth, having talent. We all make each other better. We all learn from each other. We can all push each other to the next level and it’s awesome. You know the next guy that comes in if you need to sub out, he’s going to make plays too. So, you don’t need to worry about we only have this many dudes on the field. No, we can all play. We all know what we’re doing and we’re excited,” said wide receiver Luke Little.

The Marauders will open the season on September 2nd at Wayne State.

