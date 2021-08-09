Mandan Parks working to keep golf courses green during the drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Water usage is up across all industries because of the extreme drought conditions and golf courses need to stay watered so athletes can play.

The Mandan Parks golf superintendent at Prairie West Golf Course said the extremely wet season in 2019 helped keep the course green through most of last year. But even though they’re using more water this year, they have state-of-the-art systems to balance usage without affecting playing conditions.

”We go and actually measure the volume metric water content of the soil everyday. We have certain parameters and percentages that we target that provide the color and the playing surface that we want,” said Mandan Parks golf superintendent Garrett Schultz.

Schultz said Prairie West has it’s own on-site water well so they only have to pay for maintaining and operating pumps.

