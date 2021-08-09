Advertisement

Man sentenced for fatal motorcycle crash in Minot in April

Hughes Jr.
Hughes Jr.(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The courts have ordered a man charged in a fatal motorcycle crash in Minot in April to serve six years in prison.

The judge sentenced 43-year old Harry Hughes, Jr., to 10 years, first serve six.

Hughes changed his plea last month on a charge of criminal vehicular homicide.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Hughes was riding his motorcycle in Minot when he and his female passenger struck their heads on a lighted railroad crossing that was down.

Both Hughes and his passenger were thrown from the bike, and the 42-year-old woman who was riding with him later died.

Hughes will serve three years of probation and have to pay more than $9,000 in restitution. He will receive credit for time served.

