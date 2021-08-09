Advertisement

London’s Tower Bridge stuck open due to technical fault

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — London’s Tower Bridge was stuck with its roadway arms raised Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on both sides of the River Thames.

Images of the 127-year-old drawbridge, one of several spans that connect the northern and southern parts of the British capital, show the two halves of the roadway pointing skyward with vehicles backed up on either side.

The bridge remained stuck at 6 p.m. more than three hours after the problems began.

The iconic bridge opens about 800 times a year for scheduled river traffic that is too large to fit underneath otherwise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 11 BNSF railway cars derailed outside Bismarck Sunday afternoon.
BNSF train derails near Bismarck
Bismarck Expressway Crash
Three people in the hospital after Bismarck Expressway crash
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
LIVE: Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Officials say during the altercation, the man suffered a medical emergency. After performing...
Man dies from medical emergency during police altercation
Recapping day 5 of the Chad Isaak trial

Latest News

Some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan infrastructure bill to passage.
Infrastructure senators brush off criticism from left, right
An Ohio convict marries the sister of the man he's accused of killing after he is granted a new...
Accused murderer marries victim's sister
Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off...
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player
The CDC added 16 countries to its very high COVID-19 risk level. Should you change or cancel...
COVID delta variant impacts travel plans
Mouheb Ashakih helped authorities remove the rest of her dogs from her home.
Dog killed when owner locks it inside hot car as ‘punishment’