Advertisement

Great Tomato Festival fundraiser returns to Minot

Great Tomato Festival
Great Tomato Festival(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – After a year of having to go without, one of the Minot community’s most recognizable fundraisers will be returning to the State Fair Center this coming week.

The 32nd annual Great Tomato Festival will be returning to fundraise for The Taube Museum of Art & the Minot Symphony Orchestra Wednesday Aug. 11 at the ND State Fair Center in hall 4H.

This year’s event will include a full menu, social hour, Great Getaway Raffle featuring the winners choice of one of three trips, and a silent and live auction.

A new mobile bidding option will also be available for anyone interested in participating, even those without a ticket.

Entries will also be accepted for the Great Chocolate Cake Revival contest through Tuesday.

Organizers said they needed to bring this event back to the community.

“Because we’ve all survived COVID-19, it’s just a really great celebration and supporting the arts and getting the arts and culture back into the public is so important,” said Co-Organizer Ellen Fenner, with the Minot Symphony orchestra.

Fenner said attendees are encouraged to pre-register to bid online in advance. Mobile bidding will start on Aug 9. Tickets are also still available for $30.00 in advance and $35 at the door.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Expressway Crash
Three people in the hospital after Bismarck Expressway crash
Officials say during the altercation, the man suffered a medical emergency. After performing...
Man dies from medical emergency during police altercation
At least 11 BNSF railway cars derailed outside Bismarck Sunday afternoon.
BNSF train derails near Bismarck
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Torrie Vader
Williston Daycare Provider Charged with Child Abuse after injuring baby

Latest News

2021 Capital A'Fair
Capital A’Fair returns
Prairie West Golf Course
Mandan Parks working to keep golf courses green during the drought
Duck hunting
Duck hunters could be in for a rough year
Officer Leo S. Fahler honored
Minot Police to honor officer killed in the line of duty 100 years ago