Great Tomato Festival fundraiser returns to Minot

MINOT, N.D. – After a year of having to go without, one of the Minot community’s most recognizable fundraisers will be returning to the State Fair Center this coming week.

The 32nd annual Great Tomato Festival will be returning to fundraise for The Taube Museum of Art & the Minot Symphony Orchestra Wednesday Aug. 11 at the ND State Fair Center in hall 4H.

This year’s event will include a full menu, social hour, Great Getaway Raffle featuring the winners choice of one of three trips, and a silent and live auction.

A new mobile bidding option will also be available for anyone interested in participating, even those without a ticket.

Entries will also be accepted for the Great Chocolate Cake Revival contest through Tuesday.

Organizers said they needed to bring this event back to the community.

“Because we’ve all survived COVID-19, it’s just a really great celebration and supporting the arts and getting the arts and culture back into the public is so important,” said Co-Organizer Ellen Fenner, with the Minot Symphony orchestra.

Fenner said attendees are encouraged to pre-register to bid online in advance. Mobile bidding will start on Aug 9. Tickets are also still available for $30.00 in advance and $35 at the door.

