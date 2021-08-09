Advertisement

UPDATE: SRT says service has been restored

Some cut fibers in southern North Dakota are impacting phone and internet service for citizens...
Some cut fibers in southern North Dakota are impacting phone and internet service for citizens across parts of the state.(AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – UPDATE 1 p.m.: SRT reports that the cut fiber lines have been repaired and service has been restored.

ORIGINAL STORY: Some cut fibers in southern North Dakota are impacting phone and internet service for citizens across parts of the state.

According to SRT, the cut fibers are causing issues for emergency and long-distance calls as well as all off-network traffic such as wireless phone calls. They indicate the cuts are preventing calls directly to 9-1-1.

Various businesses, schools, and other organizations across the Minot area are reporting being unable to receive calls.

Anyone with an emergency within Ward County should call 701-852-0111 from a landline to reach dispatchers. Those outside the county with an emergency should call their local police department from a landline.

SRT indicated that the cut fibers are in Jamestown and Washburn.

Meanwhile, WRT posted on its Facebook page that members may be experiencing internet issues due to the cuts.

