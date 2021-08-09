Advertisement

Duck hunters could be in for a rough year

Duck hunting
Duck hunting(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Duck hunters could be in for a tough season.

North Dakota Game and Fish staff say the Fall Flight could be down 36% from last year.

The last time the state saw a drop like that was in the ‘90s. The drought has left a lot of state wetlands in worse condition, and breeding patterns took a hit. He says one dry year shouldn’t have lasting effects on the duck population.

“It’s certainly going to be a difficult hunting season. It’s not that there won’t be opportunities out there, but people just have to temper their expectations for what they’re hoping to have available for waterfowl hunting this year,” said Michael Szymanski, Migratory Game Bird Management.

He says that drying is an important part of the wetland cycle, and he’s looking forward to a great season when the waters come back.

