Cut fiber lines impact 9-1-1 access

MINOT, N.D. – Two cut fiber optic cables in southern North Dakota were impacting phone service in parts of the state.

According to SRT, the cut fibers were causing issues for emergency and long-distance calls as well as all off-network traffic, like wireless phone calls. It also prevented calls directly to 9-1-1.

SRT is “downstream” from Bismarck and Fargo. The lines are redundant in case either were to fail.

Around 9:15 a.m. the line was cut near Washburn, and about an hour later the other was cut near Marion.

“Unfortunate, it was unusual, it doesn’t really happen. One of the frustrating things for SRT is that it was beyond our control. We didn’t make a network change, we didn’t do anything to cause it,” said Shawn Grosz, SRT Chief Technology Officer.

SRT staff said everything was back online shortly after 1 p.m.

