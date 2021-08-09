Advertisement

Century football aims to rebuild on recent success

Century Patriots football
Century Patriots football(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century Patriots are in pursuit of a three-peat this year as they haven’t dropped a game since 2018.

But that isn’t on the mind of Head Coach Ron Wingenbach as he focuses on his team this year.

Century lost a number of key players to graduation from last year’s team, which has Wingenbach looking for new talent in these first couple weeks of practice.

“We have to make sure we get depth earlier in the season. I think this year more so than in the past. You look back, we’ve had some non-conference games in the prior years, that’s not going to happen this year. The weight or value of every game this year is going to be substantially more than it has in the past. It’s important that we identify earlier perhaps than usual that depth we’re going to have throughout the season,” said Wingenbach.

Wingenbach mentioned that the offensive and defensive lines will see some changes. But they do return a key standout in Lucas Schweigert.

“This year we lost a great group of o-line leaders. But they really prepared us younger guys to get ready. Just this year, all summer we’ve been working out together, just been trying to get ready and be in the best shape we can coming into this fall camp,” added Schweigert.

Century will take on Legacy on August 27th.

