Capital A’Fair returns

2021 Capital A'Fair
2021 Capital A'Fair(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Capital A’Fair, one of the state’s largest summer art fairs in the state returned this weekend.

More than 130 artists from across the country traveled to the North Dakota State Capital grounds to show off their skills and sell art work. The Dakota Woodturners club president in Bismarck said for some, art brings people together because wood turning is unpredictable and for others it keeps them busy.

”Wood is an interesting thing to work with (because) you never know what you’re going to end up with. When you turn a piece of wood, you might find some kind of inclusion in there that’s interesting or maybe you’ll find an inclusion that ruins a piece you’re making,” said Dakota Woodturners president Kirk Maize.

Organizers estimate thousands of people attended the event this weekend.

