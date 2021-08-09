Advertisement

Burgum signs executive order to battle drought conditions

(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum signed an executive order on Monday waiving restrictions on hours of service for haulers of livestock, hay, and water.

Burgum hopes this will improve delivery times on sorely-needed resources for ranchers and farmers. The executive order comes as drought conditions continue to worsen across North Dakota: the whole state is in a state of drought, ranging from ‘moderate drought’ to ‘exceptional drought.’

