Burgum requests major disaster declaration for severe thunderstorms in early June

Severe thunderstorms on June 10
Severe thunderstorms on June 10(KFYR)
By Jacob Morse
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum has requested a presidential major disaster declaration for a series of storms in early June that caused flooding, strong winds and large hail, resulting in more than $2.3 million in damage.

From June 7-11, six tornadoes were reported in North Dakota along with hail up to the size of baseballs and damaging winds of up to 93 miles per hour. Williston also got hit hard with flash flooding covering some roadways on June 10.

In a letter to President Biden today, Burgum requested that a major disaster be declared for Burke, Divide, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Sioux and Williams counties for the damage caused by these storms.

If granted, a presidential declaration would unlock FEMA public assistance to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure as well as building resiliency against future severe weather events.

