Bismarck-Mandan Heart Walk

By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heart disease is the number one killer of North Dakotans. If you are looking for a way to fight back and give North Dakotans a better chance at a longer, healthier life, you can participate in the 7th Annual Heart Walk at the State Capitol.

We’re welcoming Mary Reiser, the Regional Director for the American Heart Association to our program now to learn more about it.

