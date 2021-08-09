Bismarck 15′s reflect on road ahead and World Series apperance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just two days separate the Bismarck 15′s from taking the field at the World Series down in Eagle Pass, Texas. As the team makes their final preparations, we caught up with some of the members of the team to hear their thoughts on the journey so far.

A once in a lifetime experience. That’s what many members of the Bismarck 15′s reiterated as they get set to play in their first World Series.

“Yeah, it’s sunk in a little bit. I still think about how we’re still playing in this, and I think it’s crazy how we’re still riding with the team. But it’s going to be fun. I’m excited for it,” said first baseman Isaac Mitchell.

This will be the first World Series for many of the players and coaches. It will mark the second appearance for the 15′s in three years.

“It feels really great that we know we can lead these kids to a World Series. Especially at a young age. They’ve definitely made it easy on us. They’re a special group of kids and they come to work every day,” added Head Coach Nick Hinsz.

They’re putting in the work, but also backing it up on the mound.

“I definitely think our pitching and defense is our bread and butter because we have so many pitchers and so much depth. No matter how many teams we play we always have a pitcher that can come up ready to play,” said outfielder Gavin Lill.

Whoever toes the rubber will be leading the 15′s against the host team Eagle Pass. An interesting task since they’ve never seen or played against one another.

“I think we’re just trying to take it one game at a time. Try not to worry much about it. Just come ready to play,” added Mitchell.

On top of that, they’ll be playing in front of the hometown crowd. Something the 15′s will surely embrace.

“Just because it’s hosted down in Eagle Pass, I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of fans for them coming out and I feel like we play better with a bunch of people rooting against us,” said Lill.

The 15′s and Eagle Pass will square off Wednesday with the first pitch being at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

