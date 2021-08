DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - And then there were four, with the expedition league regular season wrapped up it’s on to the playoffs for both the Big Sticks and the Sabre Dogs.

Both teams will start the postseason by facing off against one another in a best of three game series.

Game 1 is Monday in Dickinson. First pitch is set for 7:05 central time

