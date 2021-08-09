Air quality in Bismarck improving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In terms of the Air Quality Index, lower is better. Air quality in Bismarck has improved since it peaked at the end of July at 269, a score considered to be “very unhealthy.”

Today, Bismarck’s AQI is at 74, or “moderate.” The poor air quality North Dakota has experienced in the last few weeks is a result of smoke from fires around the United States. It is expected to improve to ‘good’ in the next few days.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.