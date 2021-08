BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a project that was started by a pair of sisters, Kari and Kalli, back in 2015 and it continues today.

Miles of Love Dog Rescue continues it’s mission of rescuing dogs in a variety of ways and Bridget Schapp is a volunteer with that organization and she joins us this morning.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.