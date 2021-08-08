Welcome House organization helps fight homelessness in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United States Interagency Council on Homeless estimates more than 525 people in North Dakota are experiencing homelessness on any day.

Welcome House, a non-profit in Bismarck wants that number to be zero. They held a fundraiser today to help educate families on a path to get housing. One mom of three who asked Your News Leader to call her “S”, said they would’ve been on the streets in June of the organization hadn’t helped out.

”I was raised in not a good life style, like my mom’s an addict and all that. So I just look at it as I want to be better than my mom was and I want to give better to my kids,” said “S.”

“S” said Welcome House has allowed her save money for college. Organizers hope Saturday’s fundraiser will help support food and housing security for its clients for two months.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.