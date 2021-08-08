Advertisement

Staffing the biggest challenge for rural hospitals in the event of another COVID spike

Sick hospital COVID
Sick hospital COVID(WRDW)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA, N.D. - Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are way down compared to the height of the pandemic in November, but with the delta variant bringing a spike in other states, will rural hospitals be ready for a potential spike?

For rural hospitals like Tioga Medical Center, available staffing may be the biggest concern. President and CEO Ryan Mickelsen said staffing only allowed them to use 13 of the 25 beds available at the facility during the peak. At this point, he says he believes they would be able to use more of their beds if another spike were to happen.

“We have the beds, but if we can’t staff them, we have to look at the next level of care. We try to maintain what we can take care of here and go to the next facility that has capacity,” said Mickelsen

Keeping that staff healthy is also an important factor. Mickelsen said dealing with infected patients can also put their numbers at risk.

“We’re in a position where if it did spike, we would be able to manage it as long as staffing didn’t have a similar situation where we had numerous nurses and CNAs become infected and have to be put on the bench, basically,” said Mickelsen.

Mickelsen said they have made improvements to their infrastructure and have an ample supply of PPE that should put them in a better position compared to November, but the number of beds available will come down to the amount of available staff.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Expressway Crash
Three people in the hospital after Bismarck Expressway crash
Officials say during the altercation, the man suffered a medical emergency. After performing...
Man dies from medical emergency during police altercation
Torrie Vader
Williston Daycare Provider Charged with Child Abuse after injuring baby
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Chad Isaak Trail Day 4
Day 4 of Chad Isaak murder trial

Latest News

Telehealth
Lawmakers take first step in determining telehealth service costs
Lawmakers take first step in determining telehealth service costs
Lawmakers take first step in determining telehealth service costs
Coronavirus spike, delta variant could cause setbacks for long term care centers
Coronavirus spike, delta variant could cause setbacks for long term care centers
Coronavirus
Coronavirus spike, delta variant could cause setbacks for long term care centers