Staffing the biggest challenge for rural hospitals in the event of another COVID spike

TIOGA, N.D. - Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are way down compared to the height of the pandemic in November, but with the delta variant bringing a spike in other states, will rural hospitals be ready for a potential spike?

For rural hospitals like Tioga Medical Center, available staffing may be the biggest concern. President and CEO Ryan Mickelsen said staffing only allowed them to use 13 of the 25 beds available at the facility during the peak. At this point, he says he believes they would be able to use more of their beds if another spike were to happen.

“We have the beds, but if we can’t staff them, we have to look at the next level of care. We try to maintain what we can take care of here and go to the next facility that has capacity,” said Mickelsen

Keeping that staff healthy is also an important factor. Mickelsen said dealing with infected patients can also put their numbers at risk.

“We’re in a position where if it did spike, we would be able to manage it as long as staffing didn’t have a similar situation where we had numerous nurses and CNAs become infected and have to be put on the bench, basically,” said Mickelsen.

Mickelsen said they have made improvements to their infrastructure and have an ample supply of PPE that should put them in a better position compared to November, but the number of beds available will come down to the amount of available staff.

