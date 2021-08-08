Skyhawks First Football Practice

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday marked day 1 of the 2021 High School football season, and it began with 11B and 9B squads. The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks are coming off a successful 7-3 year in 2020 and have some unanswered questions coming into this season.

“Yeah I think for us first it’s really gauging where guys are at condition-wise. I think when you’re not in shape the first thing that goes it that mental side. Then you start seeing mistakes in games, holding, pass interferences, wrong routes, and all those things turn into bad things. So, we got to get guys in shape, again you got to get lots of reps,” said Funnon Barker.

Aside from all the alignment changes and adjustments heading into the year, the guys are ready to play.

“It’s really great to be out here in the sun, on the field. We’ve been waiting for this for so long. Like my whole life I’ve wanted to play varsity football. So even when it’s hot, I’m ready for this. I’m ready to run, I’m happy to condition,” said Joey Desir.

It’ll be a long road for the Skyhawks, moving into the new southwest region - a region loaded with perennial playoff teams. Coach Barker knows where his team stands.

“It starts with today. You know you got to set the tempo; your seniors have got to set the tempo. You know really, we always talk about you got t0 pull the new guys up to your standard, not practice down to theirs. Our guys have done a great job with that over the years, and we look for that to continue,” said Barker.

The Skyhawks start their season at home on August 20th against Harvey-Wells County.

