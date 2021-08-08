North Dakota Game and Fish educating hunters about electronic hunting lands

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Landowners had the option to electronically post their hunting lands up until the July 15 deadline. Mike Anderson tells us what hunters need to know about electronically posted land in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors.

Lawmakers in 2021 passed a bill to allow electronic posting of private lands, giving landowners another option for posting private property.

“Hunters can expect business as usual. You’re going to still see physical signage out there. You’re still going to have lands that are unposted. But there’s going to be an addition to this with the electronically posted lands. And so, hunters will have to discern if some of these lands were posted digitally,” said NDGF business operations Brian Hosek.

There are a few different tools on the Game and Fish Department’s website hunters can use to identify these lands.

“The ArcGIS Explorer App and the Avenza App is another one. They are nationally used apps but you’re just searching the content that we publish. So searching NDGF for many of these applications will show all the content we have. And we do have a PLOTS Guide Viewer application out there as well that will show this. And we do have other products out there that many ask about with onX Hunt, they will also showcase some of this information,” said Hosek.

Electronic posted lands are identified in orange crosshatch when using these tools. Hunters still have a responsibility to make sure the land is open for hunting.

“As usual when you ran across lands that unposted or say you found game on lands that were unposted, it was up to the hunter to do a little bit of recon, make sure there wasn’t a sign on a fence post somewhere or on a gate. Same thing still applies. You’ll also have to reference to see if that land is perhaps posted electronically. So that’s where you get back to the tools are available to go determine that,” said Hosek.

Electronic posting improves communication between hunters and landowners.

“These tools offer a great communication tool between hunters and landowners. They can show the person that posted the land as well as the ownership involved and, in many cases, show other contact information as phone number or email. We hear a lot of information from landowners, they’re happy to entertain hunting, they just want to know who’s out there,” said Hosek.

To find out more information about electronic posting, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov

