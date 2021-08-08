Advertisement

New teacher orientation underway for Dickinson Public Schools

Dickinson new teacher orientation
Dickinson new teacher orientation(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the time of year new teachers start training for the upcoming school year. The first day is just three weeks away for Dickinson Public Schools.

Dickinson’s Professional Learning Lab may look empty, but this week, new teachers are learning how to lead a classroom and meet the needs of students.

“It is exciting to have 28 people join our team, they all bring new ideas and diverse backgrounds,” said Director of Instruction Melanie Kathrein.

Kathrein says this week, the kindergarten through fifth grade teachers and special educators did orientation.

The training includes elements from the new art and science of teaching book. The workshops also feature instruction from out of state educators who are connecting virtually this year.

“Due to COVID, some of those trainers are not traveling and so we’re doing pieces of the training virtually,” said Kathrein.

The remainder of the teachers will complete orientation at the middle school in the weeks to come. And although training is different from previous years, they are looking forward to returning to the classroom.

“We intend to return face-to-face at this point and masks are optional for students,” said Kathrein.

Masks are also optional for teachers and at this point, there are no teacher positions needing to be filled.

August 26th is first day of school for Dickinson Public Schools.

