BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 16 businesses from across the state met at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark for a STEM expo 2021.

Families got to learn how military robots operate and hear from first responders about their careers. The MDU Resources STEM expo is designed to introduce science, technology, engineering and math skills to students at an early age.

”I think hands on learning is really important as well as community-based learning. We have a bunch of booths we can go to and everyone’s been so excited to share whatever opportunity that they have,” said Bismarck resident Jessica Aluise.

Organizers estimate more than 250 kids attended the event.

