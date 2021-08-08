Late 4th quarter score lifts Barnstormers over Bucks 48 to 41

DES MOINES, I.A. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks would rally late Saturday night but eventually fall 48 to 41 to the Iowa Barnstormers.

With 39 seconds to go, Kenyatte Allen would connect with Raheem Harvey to pull Bismarck within two, 41 to 39.

On the two point try, Justin Rankin would power through to tie the game at 41 a piece.

But, with just 23 seconds to go, Daquan Neal finds Carrington Thompson Sr. in the end zone for six to put Iowa in front and in front for good 48 to 41.

The Bucks will now go on bye week before closing out the regular season August 21st at the Duke City Gladiators.

