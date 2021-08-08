Coronavirus spike, delta variant could cause setbacks for long term care centers

WILLISTON, N.D. - It’s been 17 months since the pandemic caused the nation to lockdown. Even today, some long-term care centers are just beginning to open up. Bethel Lutheran opened up its doors to indoor scheduled visitation on June 25, and with no cases reported, they’re happy to have families reconnect with their loved ones.

“We have not had any positive cases since June 8th and subsequent testing since then we have been negative, so that has been very good. We’re very happy to have families back in visiting,” said Administrator Tammy Peterson.

While COVID cases and hospitalizations were trending in the right direction since vaccines became available, the delta variant has recently caused a nationwide spike. While North Dakota hasn’t seen a drastic increase to date, it is a concern for long-term care centers, keeping them on their toes.

“That is absolutely concerning because it is more contagious. When you have unvaccinated people, we do have to be more cautious and do more mitigation practices and practice of infection control within the building and outside of the building,” said Bethel Infectious Control Nurse Dawn Birkeland.

The cause for concern is due to the fine line that allows them to open their doors. Skilled facilities like Bethel are forced to comply with guidelines set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Assisted living and basic care facilities are not regulated by CMS, but follow similar guidelines as part of North Dakota’s Vulnerable Population Protection Plan. Changes in these guidelines have been much slower compared to other reopening plans in other industries, due to how suspectable the residents are.

“I was, in my mind, thinking that in July, maybe CMS would make some changes, but I think with the fact that we’ve seen increases in the virus in other parts of the country, I don’t think they’re ready to make that change yet,” said VP3 State Coordinator Rosanne Schmidt.

Rosanne Schmidt says those guidelines have helped in keeping outbreak potentials low, but as the pandemic continues to pose a challenge for long-term care centers, it will be a while before they can go back to how things were pre-pandemic.

Officials with Bethel say knowing proper hygiene protocols and mask wearing are important in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 inside facilities. Even in the event of a lockdown, outdoor and virtual visits will remain available.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.